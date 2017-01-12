Police: Naked Florida Man breaks into...

Police: Naked Florida Man breaks into house for sesame seeds

Largo, FL, police said a naked man used a butter knife to break into his neighbor's house in the middle of the night because he wanted some sesame seeds to put on his hamburger bun. The homeowner woke up to find Martin Henderson rummaging through his kitchen in the dark, according to WTVT TV in Tampa, FL.

