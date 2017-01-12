Police investigate homicide in Seminole Heights
Tampa police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 15th and East Elm streets Saturday night. William "Bill" Denham, 53, suffered upper body trauma in the incident that happened about 10:20 p.m., Tampa police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Item to help with pain
|12 hr
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC