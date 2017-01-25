Police end probe into suspicious death at Moffitt Cancer Center
Police this week ended their investigation into a "suspicious" death at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa after the Hillsborough County medical examiner determined the man died of natural causes. Hermon Biddines, 65, died while undergoing treatment for oral cancer at Moffitt in November.
