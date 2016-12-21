Pitbull attacks three in Tampa after owner tried to put him in Christmas sweater
Mariah Carey botches New Year's Eve lip-sync performance: Diva STORMS OFF Times Square stage without singing a word and cries into mic: 'I wanted a holiday too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Fri
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|TRUMP POTUS
|1,007
|Janet Marie Wellman Napier Midkiff Wellman ? Pl...
|Dec 21
|Max
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC