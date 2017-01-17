Orlando shooter's widow knew he'd attack, prosecutor says
The widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub knew he was going to attack, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at her initial court appearance on charges that she aided and abetted the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Her family, meanwhile, maintains Noor Salman had no idea that her husband, Omar Mateen, was going to commit the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub.
