One killed, two injured, in Tampa crash with FedEx van
A 76-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon when the car she was riding in collided with a FedEx van after making a wrong turn near Tampa International Airport, police said. Mary Alice Blevins, of Palm Harbor, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the corner of W Spruce and N O'Brien streets.
