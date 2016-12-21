Officials: Tampa airport evacuation t...

Officials: Tampa airport evacuation triggered by false alarm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) 12 hr Hmm 2
Henry L. Wright (Apr '13) Sat Upset in Ky 4
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Fri Michael Burch Lex... 39
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost... Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 1
News Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08) Dec 22 JimmieBallGame 73
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Dec 22 TRUMP POTUS 1,007
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC