News 7 mins ago 3:57 p.m.Busy day: Gasparilla pirates visit sick kids then demand Tampa's surrender
The merry band of pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla were at points across the bay on a delirious day that involved faux piracy and real charity. The buccaneers kicked off their blitz with a visit to St. Petersburg to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Tuesday morning to deliver beads and share in the pirates' life.
