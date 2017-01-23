News 22 mins ago 9:41 a.m.Suspect charged in armed holdup of woman
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a January 18 armed robbery of a woman who was walking home in South Tampa. Tampa Police Department said that Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, of Tampa, allegedly placed a handgun to the side of the victim's head in broad daylight near South Marti Street and West Estrella Street and demanded she give over her purse.
