News 18 mins ago 9:23 a.m.U2 to play Tampa for 'The Joshua Tree' anniversary tour

Not to be outdone by the other big event happening tonight at Raymond James Stadium, the stadium will be the host of another huge event this summer as U2 will play the entirety of it's multi-platinum album 'The Joshua Tree,' on June 14. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the landmark album, one that set the Irish rockers into super-stardom and changed the course of their music forever, the band will embark on a tour that includes more than passing glances at the album like encore mainstays "Where the Streets Have No Name" or "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Fans waiting to hear deep cuts like "In God's Country" or "Red Hill Mining Town" will be in luck.

