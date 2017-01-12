News 15 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities around Tampa Bay
Want to find something to do on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times compiled a list of events that span the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Fun activities and "Georgia Smoothies" are on tap at Tampa's Glazer Children's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|The Truth
|1,011
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|17 hr
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC