News 14 mins ago 8:21 a.m.Tampa child dropped off at wrong house by driver

The driver for a child welfare service has been fired after he mistakenly dropped off a 4-year-old at the wrong house, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. The 4-year-old girl was left with strangers, a 14-year-old girl and her mother, at their home on E. North Street on Monday around 7:45 p.m. The child was supposed to be taken to a foster home at a E North Bay Street.

