Newly built South Tampa strip center on the market
The brand-new South Tampa strip center that's home to Tijuana Flats, Jeremiah's Italian Ice and Crunch Fitness is on the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Wed
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Wed
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC