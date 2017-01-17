New Hillsborough elementary school named after Tampa civil rights attorney Warren Hope Dawson
The Hillsborough School Board voted Tuesday to name the district's new elementary school in Riverview after Dawson, a Tampa attorney who specializes in civil rights and labor relations. Currently under construction and slated to open in August, the new school is located in the Triple Creek Subdivision south of Big Bend Road and East of Balm Riverview Road.
