New chore app launches in Tampa Bay area

New chore app launches in Tampa Bay area

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Need an extra hand around the house to help you get stuff done? Maybe you need lawn care help or you have some junk you need to get rid of, or maybe you need help getting organized. Are the kids struggling with their algebra homework and you are struggling to help? The TAKL app is available in cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and now it is available in Tampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Mon question 2
An Item to help with pain Sun Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Sun ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC