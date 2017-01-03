MTSU's Rhodes receives Armed Services Merit Award

MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, Steven Rhodes, his wife Adrienne and Blue Raider Athletic Director Chris Massaro attened the FWAA breakfast Monday in Tampa, Florida, where he received the Armed Forces Merit Award on Monday. TAMPA, FLORIDA -- MTSU's Steven Rhodes was presented the Armed Forces Merit Award Monday at the annual Football Writers Association of America breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.