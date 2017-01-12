MLK Leadership Breakfast Monday

15 hrs ago

Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr. will give the keynote address at the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast, "Rediscover the Ties That Bind Us" will take place beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Monday at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa located at 211 North Tampa St. Hosted by the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs, the event brings together corporate sponsors, politicians, members of grass roots organizations and the community-at-large, and typically draws between 800 and 1,000 people.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Tampa, FL

