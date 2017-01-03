Mental Health Worker arrested for child porn
A mental health tech at St. Joseph's Behavioral Health Center is being charged with possessing thousands of images of child pornography. According to a hospital spokesperson, Riley did work with children at the facility, but it's unclear to what extent.
