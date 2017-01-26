Mayor Bob Buckhorn officially proclaims National Cheat Day in Tampa

Go ahead and have that big, juicy cheesburger for lunch today, and wash it down with a milkshake - the mayor says it's ok to spoil your diet. Mayor Bob Buckhorn , apparently inspired by the efforts of South Tampa comfort food favorite Datz to make the fourth Thursday in January each year National Cheat Day, issued a proclamation this morning: In the official City of Tampa proclamation , the mayor says that National Cheat Day is "a day to indulge in a favorite food or to discover a new delicious creation," and notes that "the city of Tampa, Florida is known for having some of the most unique and finest restaurants in the nation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home Page tampabay.com.