Mayor Bob Buckhorn officially proclaims National Cheat Day in Tampa

Go ahead and have that big, juicy cheesburger for lunch today, and wash it down with a milkshake - the mayor says it's ok to spoil your diet. Mayor Bob Buckhorn , apparently inspired by the efforts of South Tampa comfort food favorite Datz to make the fourth Thursday in January each year National Cheat Day, issued a proclamation this morning: In the official City of Tampa proclamation , the mayor says that National Cheat Day is "a day to indulge in a favorite food or to discover a new delicious creation," and notes that "the city of Tampa, Florida is known for having some of the most unique and finest restaurants in the nation."

