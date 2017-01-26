Mayor Bob Buckhorn officially proclaims National Cheat Day in Tampa
Go ahead and have that big, juicy cheesburger for lunch today, and wash it down with a milkshake - the mayor says it's ok to spoil your diet. Mayor Bob Buckhorn , apparently inspired by the efforts of South Tampa comfort food favorite Datz to make the fourth Thursday in January each year National Cheat Day, issued a proclamation this morning: In the official City of Tampa proclamation , the mayor says that National Cheat Day is "a day to indulge in a favorite food or to discover a new delicious creation," and notes that "the city of Tampa, Florida is known for having some of the most unique and finest restaurants in the nation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home Page tampabay.com.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Wed
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Wed
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC