Mass layoffs in 2016 by Tampa Bay firms drop sharply after years of heavy job cuts

5 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Macy's decision this week to close its University Square Mall store in Tampa and let go of 80 employees at the Fowler Avenue store triggered the first state "mass layoff" notice of 2017 for this metro area. Public notice of larger-scale layoffs are required under the WARN or Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification rules.

