Mass layoffs in 2016 by Tampa Bay firms drop sharply after years of heavy job cuts
Macy's decision this week to close its University Square Mall store in Tampa and let go of 80 employees at the Fowler Avenue store triggered the first state "mass layoff" notice of 2017 for this metro area. Public notice of larger-scale layoffs are required under the WARN or Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|35 min
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|natalia
|28
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Help
|1,008
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|Thu
|rescue
|27
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Troysnanny
|94
|Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Trash Coast
|25
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC