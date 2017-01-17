Man's competency questioned in 'Pinky's' death
A man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens is heading to court in Tampa to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. The hearing Wednesday morning is scheduled to determine whether 45-year-old Joseph Corraro of Orlando understands the charges against him and is able to participate in the proceedings.
