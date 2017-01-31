Manatees to be released Tuesday in Ft. Myers
Two manatees are being released back into the wild Tuesday! The pair was rescued last summer after they were hit by a boat. They have been in rehab at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo since then, but now zoo staff says they are healthy enough to go back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
