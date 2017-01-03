Man arrested on DUI charge in crash that killed a Brandon father

A man who troopers say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal wreck this week that left another vehicle split in half was arrested Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Johnathan Honza, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence-manslaughter and driving without a license in the early Wednesday crash that killed 25-year-old Dontae Hill.

