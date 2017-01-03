Man arrested on DUI charge in crash t...

Man arrested on DUI charge in crash that killed a Brandon father

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A man who troopers say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal wreck this week that left another vehicle split in half was arrested Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Johnathan Honza, 28, faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence-manslaughter and driving without a license in the early Wednesday crash that killed 25-year-old Dontae Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 3 hr Fascinating 1,009
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) 11 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) 12 hr natalia 28
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) Jan 5 rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Jan 4 Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) Jan 4 Trash Coast 25
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 07 at 3:01PM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC