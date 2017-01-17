Man, 19, dies in traffic crash involving TPD car
A 19-year-old was killed in a traffic crash involving a Tampa Police Department patrol car early Saturday morning, officials said. A vehicle driven by Ashlyn Price, 18, of Lake O Lakes, was southbound on U.S. 41 when it failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Florida Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
