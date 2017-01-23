Local students in need get 500 new books
On a morning when a rainbow hovered over Mort Elementary School on Bearss Ave. in Tampa, ABC Action News delivered hundreds of brand new books to the school's media center. "A lot of our children come to our school and are not ready to read," says Woodland Johnson, Principal of Mort Elementary.
