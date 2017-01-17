Liquor store owner faces drug charges
A liquor store owner was arrested Thursday after a search warrant turned up spice, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hasan Kaabneh, 49, 4121 Busch Blvd. E., Tampa, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance.
