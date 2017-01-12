Lawsuit: Neighbors' racist threats sink

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Tampa couple wants their $30,000 deposit back after it turns out that the house they were ready to buy had some less-than-friendly neighbors. The couple, who are of Indian descent, have filed a lawsuit claiming they were accosted by two people living on the same street.

