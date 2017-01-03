Laksa scores 37 to lead No. 22 South ...

Laksa scores 37 to lead No. 22 South Florida women to win

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa 5 hr Robert Lewis 43 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 7 hr Fascinating 1,010
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Sat yidfellas v USA 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) Sat natalia 28
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) Jan 5 rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Jan 4 Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) Jan 4 Trash Coast 25
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 08 at 2:51PM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,579

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC