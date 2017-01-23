Jobsite Returns to McDonagh's Ireland with a Skull in Connemara

Jobsite Theater, resident theater company of the Straz Center, completes the pitch-black Irish comedy trilogy set in rural Ireland just in time for St. Patrick's Day this year with Martin McDonagh 's A Skull in Connemara, which runs Mar. 17 - Apr. 9, 2017, in the Straz's Shimberg Playhouse. Mick Dowd is hired one week a year to disinter the bones in certain sections of the local cemetery in Leenane to make way for the new arrivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.