Jan 31 6:26 PM Father Len blesses new ice at Amalie

Father Len Plazewski, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Tampa and Lightning fan from the beginning, blessed the new sheet of ice Monday at Amalie Arena. Father Len, who grew up in Pasco County and attended Jesuit High, has been a Lightning season ticket holder since Day 1. He recently blessed the Florida Hospital Center Ice rink in Wesley Chapel and was invited to do the same at Amalie Arena when the new sheet of ice was laid after the circus left town.

