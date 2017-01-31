Jan 31 6:26 PM Father Len blesses new ice at Amalie
Father Len Plazewski, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Tampa and Lightning fan from the beginning, blessed the new sheet of ice Monday at Amalie Arena. Father Len, who grew up in Pasco County and attended Jesuit High, has been a Lightning season ticket holder since Day 1. He recently blessed the Florida Hospital Center Ice rink in Wesley Chapel and was invited to do the same at Amalie Arena when the new sheet of ice was laid after the circus left town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|22 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Guy's Romance Day is Very Close
|23 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Tue
|Appleman
|3
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Mon
|JimBob Walton
|2
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC