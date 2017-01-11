Information sought on missing Tampa man

Information sought on missing Tampa man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Tampa police is requesting the public's help to locate Carl. R. Gunn, who was last seen shortly after getting off a public transit bus on North Nebraska Avenue Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Tue Dessi 19
An Item to help with pain Tue linda35ny 1
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Mon yakataka13 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 9 Canada 114
Men with Prostate Issues Jan 9 linda35ny 1
Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa Jan 8 Robert Lewis 43 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC