Indian Rocks Beach considers more pai...

Indian Rocks Beach considers more painted crosswalks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Long time Indian Rocks Beach resident and former commissioner Bert Valery appeared before the commission in his capacity as a member of the Pinellas Bicycle Pedestrian Committee to talk about crosswalk safety in Indian Rocks Beach. 'Our goal is to have the city have painted crosswalks all along Gulf Boulevard,' he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Wed Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Tue Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
An Item to help with pain Jan 15 Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jan 15 ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC