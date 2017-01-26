How Tampa Claimed the Cuban Sandwich
Between pure fact and fiction, there's the curious intermingling of the two: stories born of a collective consciousness; regional myths and local legends that reinforce a culture's shared sense of what is valuable. In 2012, the Tampa City Council approved a resolution establishing the "Historic Cuban Sandwich" as the city's signature sandwich.
