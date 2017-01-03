High hopes for infrastructure resiliency under Trump
Insurers are optimistic that the incoming Trump administration will see the value in focusing on making new and existing infrastructure more resilient to natural catastrophes and build on a resiliency road map released in the last days of the Obama administration. In late December, the White House Office of Management and Budget published a Standards and Finance to Support Community Resilience report that draws on government and industry studies to make the case that investments in resilience reduce disaster costs and call for further action to improve resilience to natural catastrophes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Item to help with pain
|29 min
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|haley
|126
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Mon
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC