High hopes for infrastructure resiliency under Trump

11 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Insurers are optimistic that the incoming Trump administration will see the value in focusing on making new and existing infrastructure more resilient to natural catastrophes and build on a resiliency road map released in the last days of the Obama administration. In late December, the White House Office of Management and Budget published a Standards and Finance to Support Community Resilience report that draws on government and industry studies to make the case that investments in resilience reduce disaster costs and call for further action to improve resilience to natural catastrophes.

