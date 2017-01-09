Here's which Tampa Bay colleges churn out the highest paid-grads
The University of South Florida sends its graduates into the workforce making more than the national average for grads in their first post-college jobs, according to a 2016 College Scorecard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|2 hr
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|7 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Sat
|natalia
|28
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|Jan 5
|rescue
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC