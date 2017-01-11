Gulfshore Opera Comes to Marco Island
On January 11, 2017, Gulfshore Opera brings to Marco Island an opera scenes program with five nationally recognized soloists and piano/chamber ensemble. Due to the expected demand for seats and request for a chance to meet with the performers at the following reception, the performance and after performance reception for premium ticket holder will take place in two locations.
