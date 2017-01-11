Gulfshore Opera Comes to Marco Island

Gulfshore Opera Comes to Marco Island

11 hrs ago

On January 11, 2017, Gulfshore Opera brings to Marco Island an opera scenes program with five nationally recognized soloists and piano/chamber ensemble. Due to the expected demand for seats and request for a chance to meet with the performers at the following reception, the performance and after performance reception for premium ticket holder will take place in two locations.

