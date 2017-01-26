Guess what day it isPreparing for the...

Guess what day it isPreparing for the spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a white camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros And Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The circus has announced it will be shutting down in 2017 after more than a hundred years in operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) 21 hr Debbie Casagranda 319
tampa bay mugshots 22 hr Nick 3
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Tue Strike3 16
Need help and I Mean need help Jan 22 Dave 2
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Jan 18 Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC