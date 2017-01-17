Grave Digger driver hurt in Monster Jam show
The driver of the monster truck Grave Digger was injured at the Monster Jam show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend. Dennis Anderson, who created the famous Grave Digger truck in 1981 and still rides the truck at many shows, was injured when the truck landed upside down on a ramp during the performance Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|10 hr
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|20 hr
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Mon
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Sun
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC