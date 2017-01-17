Grave Digger driver hurt in Monster J...

Grave Digger driver hurt in Monster Jam show

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

The driver of the monster truck Grave Digger was injured at the Monster Jam show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend. Dennis Anderson, who created the famous Grave Digger truck in 1981 and still rides the truck at many shows, was injured when the truck landed upside down on a ramp during the performance Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med 10 hr Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 20 hr Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Mon question 2
An Item to help with pain Sun Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jan 15 ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC