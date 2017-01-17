Graduates applaud suit against student Navient
The lawsuit just filed against the country's largest student loan servicer, Navient, could provide some much needed relief to borrowers. "It's crazy because I'm trying to pay," said Julie Alicea, who works in Tampa at a job unrelated to her degree from Kaplan University.
