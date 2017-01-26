Gasparilla pirate parade snakes throu...

Gasparilla pirate parade snakes through mayhem and merriment

1 hr ago

Add coats, gloves and woolen hats to the traditional pirate gear - at least until the mayhem cranks up to higher volume. The beast that is the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates started rolling at 2:06 Saturday afternoon with the typically colorful and massive crowds lining tony Bayshore Boulevard and downtown streets.

