Gasp!: The Gasparilla Fringe Festival Returns to Tampa Museum of Art

Creative Loafing's fourth annual Gasp!-also known as the Gasparilla Fringe Festival-brings a smorgasbord of live theater, dance, comedy, performance art, music, and more to Tampa Museum of Art on March 31st, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Inspired by the free-wheeling Fringe Festival tradition popular around the world-from Edinburgh to Orlando-Gasp! was created in 2014 in collaboration between Creative Loafing and Tampa Museum of Art.

