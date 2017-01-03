Funeral for Brandon High basketball s...

Funeral for Brandon High basketball star set for Saturday

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brandon High School basketball player killed in a Valrico shooting New Years Day. A service for Jayquon Johnson, 17, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at New Dawn Restoration Center, 6616 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa.

