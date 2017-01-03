FREE Uber rides during National Champ...

FREE Uber rides during National Championship

Read more: ABC Action News

If you're worried about finding parking around Tampa over the National Championship weekend, AT&T and Uber have you covered. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 7th through 9th, AT&T is working with Uber to offer free rides around Tampa.

Tampa, FL

