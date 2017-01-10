Founder of defunct Tampa tech firm pleads guilty to fraud
Timothy Roberts, who founded the now-defunct Savtira Corp. in Ybor City, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|haley
|126
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Mon
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC