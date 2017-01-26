Forecast: Overnight cold front sets stage for chilly Gasparilla parade in Tampa
Gasparilla revelers pouring into Tampa Bay this weekend will enjoy a sunny but chilly celebration Saturday as a front ushers in cooler air. That cool feel begins on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s with winds out of the northwest around 15 mph, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Kate Wentzel.
