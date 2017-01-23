For $10, Tampa Theatre will marry you in a mass, movie-themed ceremony before 'Sleepless in Seattle'
If you love movies, and you love your partner, then maybe you'll love this idea for Valentine's Day. Tampa Theatre's Feb. 14 screening of the classic rom-com Sleepless In Seattle will feature a mass wedding ceremony officiated by Tampa Theatre President and CEO John Bell.
