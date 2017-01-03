Florida DOT fair helps connect job seekers and roadway construction contractors

The Florida Department of Transportation OnBoard4Jobs Construction Careers Program will connect job seekers, including veterans, to roadway construction careers during the Hillsborough Career Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Tampa Housing Authority, 5301 W Cypress St. Job seekers 18 and older will have the opportunity to meet transportation construction contractors who are hiring for jobs throughout Hillsborough County. Contractors are hiring for positions including general laborers, carpenters, concrete finishers, flaggers, truck drivers, heavy machine operators, asphalt pavers, pipe fitters and a variety of other construction positions.

