Florida DOT fair helps connect job se...

Florida DOT fair helps connect job seekers and roadway construction contractors

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Florida Department of Transportation OnBoard4Jobs Construction Careers Program will connect job seekers, including veterans, to roadway construction careers during the Hillsborough Career Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Tampa Housing Authority, 5301 W Cypress St. Job seekers 18 and older will have the opportunity to meet transportation construction contractors who are hiring for jobs throughout Hillsborough County. Contractors are hiring for positions including general laborers, carpenters, concrete finishers, flaggers, truck drivers, heavy machine operators, asphalt pavers, pipe fitters and a variety of other construction positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) 9 hr rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) 17 hr Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) 22 hr Trash Coast 25
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
Henry L. Wright (Apr '13) Dec 31 Upset in Ky 4
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Dec 30 Michael Burch Lex... 39
News Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07) Dec 22 tchauling 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC