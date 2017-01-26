Florida boy, 4, shoots himself in the chest after finding gun
A 4-year-old boy from Florida suffered a gunshot wound to the chest after he allegedly found a gun underneath a dresser in his home. According to officers, Roshad Richardson was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida Tuesday and underwent emergency surgery.
