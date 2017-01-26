Florida boy, 4, shoots himself in the...

Florida boy, 4, shoots himself in the chest after finding gun

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 4-year-old boy from Florida suffered a gunshot wound to the chest after he allegedly found a gun underneath a dresser in his home. According to officers, Roshad Richardson was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida Tuesday and underwent emergency surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) 21 hr Debbie Casagranda 319
tampa bay mugshots 22 hr Nick 3
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Tue Strike3 16
Need help and I Mean need help Jan 22 Dave 2
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Jan 18 Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 26 at 5:00AM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,576 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC