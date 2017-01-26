Fire breaks out on roof of Tampa downtown Marriott Waterside hotel
Tampa Fire Rescue said that crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly after it started about 8:30 p.m. Guests and staff were evacuated from the building. From street level, smoke and flames could be seen on the roof of the hotel, located at 700 S Florida Avenue near the Amalie Arena.
