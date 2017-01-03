EditorialsEditorial: Football title game another big moment for Tampa Bay
The festivities this weekend tied to hosting the college football championship mark another sign of growth for Tampa Bay. This is not the same region it was only a decade ago, and at times it takes hosting an outsized event to remind visitors and residents alike of the changes taking place that are reshaping the looks and dynamics of the community.
